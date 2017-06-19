Ponchatoula man killed, woman hurt in Hammond hit-and-run

NATALBANY - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for whoever is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the crash happened about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Club Deluxe Road near the KOA Campground. Deputies arriving at the scene learned that two people walking on the shoulder of the road were struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said no one witnessed the crash, but a dark-colored, two-door sports car was seen speeding away from where the victims were struck toward Morrison Boulevard.

Edwards said 31-year-old Walter Collier of Ponchatoula was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 30-year-old woman, has been hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (800) 554-5245.

© 2017 WWL-TV