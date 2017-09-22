Proposed RV Park, restored Lighthouse access in Madisonville drawing debate
Aldon Hewitt says the Madisonville Boat Launch is one of his favorite spots to spend time with his grandson. It's the kind of experience resident Warren Davie loves to hear and wants to see more of.
WWLTV 6:22 PM. CDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Scurlock to 'evaluate' campaign after news breaks…Sep 22, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
'Cajun Airlift' heading to Puerto Rico after MariaSep 22, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Catch basin cleanings to resume next week after…Sep 22, 2017, 5:40 p.m.