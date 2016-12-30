ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- Tom Tracy says the night before New Year's Eve is when the register at his fireworks stand on Highway 190 in Covington really starts popping.

But he's worried that the usual flood of customers and cash may run dry this year.

"Christmas through New Year's day is the time that you have to sell this stuff, which is a scary prospect if, weather-wise, you run into rain or people just can't get out," he said, "Then you have one, two days of business to do all of your business."

At Crazy Carl's tent on Highway 25 north of Covington, Rudy Booth is less concerned about a rain-out.

"We've had rain before, it's been pretty steady a couple different times and people still buy fireworks," he said. "If they don't shoot them that night, they'll shoot them the next day."

Firework sales may not be the only business in jeopardy with this weekend's forecast right now.

Several restaurants and bars have New Year's Eve plans for their patios, leaving business owners like Brandon Mier at Hook'd Up Bar and Grill making last minute adjustments to shift the activity inside.

"People like to go out on New Year's and that's a big, big night for us and all the other business owners so we really can't take a slump of 200 people coming due to rain killing our party outside," he said.

But all of these businesses are banking on the big fans of New Year's celebrations coming out, clear or cloudy skies, to ring in 2017 by ringing their registers.

