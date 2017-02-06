Report: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter critical after ATV accident

Singer-songwriter Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 64th Annual BMI Country awards on November 1, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

' daughter, Maddie, 8, is reportedly in critical condition after an ATV accident Sunday.

According to a report by TMZ, the girl was underwater for several minutes after an ATV she was riding flipped over.

Maddie is the niece of pop superstar , whose sister, Jamie Lynn, made headlines in 2007 after announcing her pregnancy.

She was just 16 years old and engaged to Casey Aldridge, the father of her child. The two are no longer involved.

Maddie's grandfather, Jamie Spears, spoke to E! News Sunday, urging the public to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.

"All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," he says.

Sources in the Kentwood, Louisiana, area say she was riding a Polaris ATV while on a hunting expedition. According to reports, Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter at the time of the accident.

Maddie was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

CNN says that a statement from the publicist for Britney Spears said that details in the media are incorrect, but the family asked for their privacy to be respected and said they appreciate all the prayers and support for their family.

Gannett Louisiana