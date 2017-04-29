Rescue workers searching for teenager presumed drowned in Lake Pontchartrain

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office boat searches for the missing body of an unidentified teenager who police believe drowned.

MANDEVILLE, La. -- Rescue workers are searching for a teenager presumed dead after jumping into Lake Pontchartrain Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, the unidentified teenager jumped into the lake from the fishing pier at Sunset Point after strong winds blew his hat into the water.

Police say he was about 30 yards off the end of the fishing pier when he sunk beneath the surface and was not seen coming back up.

A US Coast Guard helicopter searches Lake Pontchartrain for any sign of a missing teenager.

Police were able to rescue an adult male clinging to an ice chest, who has jumped into the rough water in an attempt to save the teenager.

Search teams with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and US Coast Guard are currently searching for the missing teenager.

