Residents concerned after string of shootings on the Northshore

SLIDELL, La. -- Northshore residents are expressing concern after a string of shootings in St. Tammany Parish.

There are many questions Monday night, less than 24-hours after a homeowner shot and killed a man on his property.

The shooting happened on the Ozone Woods Subdivision, right outside of the Slidell city limits.

Brian Bennett lives next door to where the shooting took place.

"I heard some banging noises. So, as I was got out of the bed, and as soon as my feet hit the floor, I heard gunshots," Bennett said.

Bennett said he ran outside to check on his neighbor who Bennett says appeared distraught.

"Apparently the gun was banging on vehicles and charged at him," Bennett said.

Officials said the man who was shot and killed was behaving erratically before the shooting occurred. Authorities did not release the homeowner's name, but Bennett said the man lives there with his wife describes them as a nice and quiet couple.

"He would've have been one to purposely want to get into a confrontation of that nature. That's not him," Bennett said.

Monday morning's shooting is one of a string of separate shootings in St. Tammany Parish over the past week.

On Sunday, January 8, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1900 block of 190 W near the Baptiste Apartments in Slidell for a fatal double shooting. Five people were arrested in connection to the murder.

Sheriff Randy Smith said two groups of six people each met Sunday night outside of a Slidell home near the Baptise Apartments on Highway 190 W for a marijuana party.The sheriff said shots were fired by both groups during what he called a 'drug deal'. Javonte Donaldson, 19, was killed and another man Christopher Davis was injured.

On Friday, Jan. 13, A suspect was wounded during a shootout with police responding to an armed robbery on Gause Blvd and Rue Rochell Drive.

Slidell Police said the officers that responded to a call of a robbery at Mr. Joe's restaurant exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital. No officers were injured in the exchange.

"Slidell, it wasn't this bad. But it looks like to me, it's getting to be bad now," Slidell resident Rose Holden said.

That's the last thing Holden said she wanted after moving from New Orleans to St. Tammany Parish.

Those living in St. Tammany said they love their close-knit community. Bennett, who lives in the Parish with his3-year-oldd child hopes it stays that way.

"It definitely made me nervous because there have been reports of break-ins and such, around the neighborhood, within the past month or so," Bennett said.

All of the shootings mentioned are not related to each other, officials added.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at the Ozone Woods Subdivision. The homeowner is cooperating with authorities.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith plans on making a statement sometime Tuesday about the recent incident.

