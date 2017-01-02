Residents say collapsed pipe is causing flooding in Slidell subdivison

SLIDELL, La. – After days of rain, one neighborhood wants to know how long it’ll be until they won’t have to deal with water rising to their homes.

Residents of the Masters Point neighborhood said the past few days of rain have brought worse flooding problems than what they witnessed after Hurricane Katrina.

Driving down West Augusta Street in the Masters Point subdivision is a balancing act of keeping water both out of vehicles passing through and away from homes.

It's an act that's been on-going since daybreak on New Year's Eve.

“We woke up the next morning thinking, ‘Hey, the streets should be all nice and back to normal and it wasn't, it was probably another foot up the driveway,” said Donald Frisard, a Masters Point resident. “And next day, same issue, pumps are down, nobody can tell us what they can do. Usually, we don't have an issue like this at all.”

Some areas are worse than others.

“Down the street, (the water is) three feet from the home,” said Frisard. “I think there's a picture I saw the water from the retention pond was right next to the house.”

Residents said the source of all of this flooding is an area which used to be a drainage pipe, that over time has become completely collapsed.

The area's drainage system is operated by Drainage District 5. The pipe's deteriorating condition was noticed in October, and the parish loaned the district $100,000 to make the repairs. Since then, the project has been moving through the bid process.

Managers of the district, who wouldn't go on camera, said this weekend's deluge simply provided a perfect storm scenario for the neighborhood's existing problem.

But since the streets started filling, the district has had all of its working pumps operating 24/7 to keep the area's retention ponds low and able to take on the additional water that isn't able to flow due to the collapsed pipe.

Parish officials said they'll be sending out an extra pump tomorrow to help lower the neighborhood's retention ponds.

