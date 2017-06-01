Scam callers asking for money as 'Slidell Fire Department'

. (Photo: KING)

SLIDELL – Firefighters in Slidell say scam callers are soliciting money using the department’s name.

According to St. Tammany Fire District 1, a resident received a phone call asking for a donation to “Fire District 1” or the “Slidell Fire Department.” Firefighters are warning residents to not accept or provide information if you receive a call asking for donations.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Slidell Police or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

