Scathing audit into Town of Independence alleges mismanagement, fraud

INDEPENDENCE, La. -- As the curtain closed on Mike Ragusa's eight years leading the Town of Independence in June, he had one message for voters, saying, "They gonna be sorry."

Six months later, new Mayor Angelo Mannino says the town is sorry, but only because Ragusa was ever elected mayor.

"If the town hadn't made the decision it made in March, to put me in this position, the Town of Independence would be broke today," he said.

That's what he says a forensic audit, released at Tuesday night's council meeting, revealed.

More than a hundred pages outline evidence of a lack of checks and balances, receipts, and resources, along with missing inventory, utility payments and documentation. It details unpaid bills, fees and retirement contributions, along with uncollected or improperly billed utilities and taxes, from both residents and businesses. The report shows, sometimes, errors appeared intentional and illegal.

The mismanagement, according to Mannino, has left the town in a scary situation.

"How I feel about it is the people of the Town of Independence is the one that's going to suffer out of all this," he said.

The former mayor says the majority of the issues are due to him not being informed properly, as well as employees not doing their jobs properly.

"Nobody said anything about it, so I don't know how I'm supposed to know anything about it," he said, regarding the lack of payments to the required retirement agencies.

As for the issue of the new pavilion being built without going through the required bid process, Ragusa claims the total cost of $189,000 was under the state required amount for the bid process. He also blamed lack of documentation on that project, as noted in last year's audit, on the CPA.

"Dennis James last year had a finding on the police station and the pavilion that I did not get a signed contract, I didn't get a bond contractor, I didn't get certificate of insurance from the contractor and all that stuff. He put that in the findings," said Ragusa, "I said here's the contract, I showed 'em the bond and the certificate of insurance from the contractor, then I sent it to Dennis James. And I called Dennis James about it and so he said, send it to me, and so I did. He didn't do one thing about it."

Ragusa says he has done far more good for the town than the audit claims he's done bad, including bringing in new business, new buildings and new money through grants, as well as starting the Sicilian Festival.

"When I left office, I never had a problem paying one bill. Everybody got paid," said Ragusa by phone Wednesday, "I had $1,016,000 in the bank and everybody was happy."

Mannino says the report tells a more dire tale, but he's hoping it will help put Independence back on the right track.

The audit results are now headed to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor for any potential legal action. You can view the report below.

