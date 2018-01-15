School closures, early dismissals for Tuesday, Jan. 16

NEW ORLEANS -- A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect on both sides of The Lake for Tuesday night, through Wednesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for for areas far north for Tuesday. Some of the snow that falls may blow around with strong winds reducing visibilities.
As a result, the following school systems have announced closures:
Washington Parish
- The Washington Parish School System will dismiss schools at noon on Tuesday.
St. Mary Parish
- Holy Cross Elementary School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday.
- Central Catholic High School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday.
