School closures, early dismissals for Tuesday, Jan. 16

NEW ORLEANS -- A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect on both sides of The Lake for Tuesday night, through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for for areas far north for Tuesday. Some of the snow that falls may blow around with strong winds reducing visibilities.

As a result, the following school systems have announced closures:

Washington Parish

The Washington Parish School System will dismiss schools at noon on Tuesday.

St. Mary Parish

Holy Cross Elementary School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday.

Central Catholic High School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday.

