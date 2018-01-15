WWL
School closures, early dismissals for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford has the forecast at noon on Monday, January 15, 2018.

WWLTV 5:15 PM. CST January 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect on both sides of The Lake for Tuesday night, through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for for areas far north for Tuesday. Some of the snow that falls may blow around with strong winds reducing visibilities.

As a result, the following school systems have announced closures:

Washington Parish

  • The Washington Parish School System will dismiss schools at noon on Tuesday.

St. Mary Parish 

  • Holy Cross Elementary School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday. 
  • Central Catholic High School in Morgan City will be closed Tuesday. 

 

