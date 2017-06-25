Search on for 9-year-old girl who was playing on the Tangipahoa River

Photo: Google Maps

INDEPENDENCE - Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Wildlife and Fisheries and the local fire department are actively searching for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared while playing on the Tangipahoa River Sunday afternoon.

The search is centered on the Serenity Sands area, according to Dennis Crocker, the Tangipahoa Parish Fire Administrator.

Crocker said the child was playing on the water when she went missing.

ALSO: Man critical after beating during robbery in French Quarter area

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV