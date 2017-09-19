Search underway for man who fled after crashing car into neighborhod lake, police say

SLIDELL- The Slidell Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly fled from police after crashing his car into a lake.

Police say the man crashed his vehicle into a lake behind the Lake Village subdivision on Tuesday afternoon and fled the scene after. A large police presence was in the area as officer and multiple K-9 units searched for the man.

The man is described as a white male, skinny, 6 feet tall, wearing a long sleeve grey shirt, grey shorts and no shoes.

The perimeter where police were searching for the man was extended on I-59 and some parts of Brownswitch Road, according to the police department's Facebook Page.

Police urge residents to call 911 if they see the man or any suspicious activity.

© 2017 WWL-TV