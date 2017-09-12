Second autopsy conducted on fire chief's wife found shot in Lacombe house fire

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A second autopsy has been conducted on the wife of a North shore fire chief found shot in her burned home.

The family of Nanette Krentel brought in an independent pathologist to conduct the new review in hopes of getting more answers. In July, Nanette’s body was discovered in the Lacombe residence she shared with St. Tammany District 12 Fire Chief Steve Krentel.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about the details of the case, but court documents revealed Krentel had a shotgun wound to her head.

There is no word yet on the results of the autopsy.

