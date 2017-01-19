Sheriff: 3 nabbed in Slidell drug deal gone bad

The suspects; Devin Pearson (left), Alexis Parks (center) and Zachary Stampley (right). Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

SLIDELL - An apparent drug deal that turned into an armed robbery in a Slidell-area parking lot led to the arrest of three people.



A St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office spokesman said that Wednesday night the office received a call from a man who said he was robbed while trying to buy drugs.



According to the sheriff's office, Zachary Stampley, 27, met up with Devin Pearson, 19, in a Walmart parking lot in Slidell with the intention of purchasing pills. The two men then rode together to a parking lot off of Airport Road where the purchase was to take place.

Stampley told investigators that once in the parking lot, Pearson gave him some Xanax pills and when Stampley attempted to pay, Pearson pulled out a gun and took Stampley's phone and wallet, which contained $350. Pearson then allegedly took back the pills he had given Stampley.A warrant was issued for Pearson and he was located at his mother's house in Slidell Thursday morning. He was booked on one count of armed robbery. Stampley was booked with possession of a schedule IV narcotic.When the deputies executed the warrant on Pearson, a woman at the home would not cooperate, according to deputies, and 19-year-old Alexis Parks was charged with resisting deputies by violence and battery on an officer.

“As with most violent crimes, there is always a common denominator…drugs," said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. "We will continue our crackdown against narcotics here in St. Tammany Parish. Expect to see more from our narcotics task force in the months to come.”

