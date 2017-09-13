Sheriff 'does not necessarily support' coroner's homicide ruling in fire chief wife's death

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – The circumstances surrounding the death of Nanette Krentel, wife of a Northshore fire chief found shot in her burned home, are now a point of contention between the parish coroner and sheriff.

St. Tammany Paris Coroner Dr. Charles Preston announced Wednesday after three autopsies were conducted he ruled Krentel's death as a homicide.

However, shortly after the coroner's announcement, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said his department's investigation "does not necessarily support the Coroner’s conclusion in this case."

In July, Nanette’s body was discovered in the Lacombe residence she shared with St. Tammany District 12 Fire Chief Steve Krentel.

"Even before the second and third autopsies and the FACES Lab's report, there was adequate evidence to rule the death a homicide," Preston said. "Because of the complexity and sensitivity of the investigation, however, we wanted to give this case the utmost attention and thoroughness.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about the details of the case, but court documents revealed Krentel had a gunshot wound to her head.

Preston said he would answer questions about the case later Wednesday afternoon.Sheriff Smith is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning at 10 a.m along with the Fire Marshal's Office.

