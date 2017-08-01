Sheriff: Hammond teen killed during illegal drug activity

HAMMOND, LA. - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are asking the public’s assistance to find two people they say are responsible for a deadly shooting Monday night.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Bruce Allen Road in Hammond. Leroy Sims III, 19, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that illegal drug activity is at the source of the motive in this case,” TPSO said.

Detectives are looking for 38-year-old Steven Antonio Brown, aka “Bo-Peep,” and 23-year-old Edward Marshall.

“Both of these subjects are allegedly connected to a black in color 2006 BMW,” TPSO said.

Anyone with information about the two men’s whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.

