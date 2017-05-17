Sheriff: Homeowner arrested for shooting fleeing thief

Wilson Glenn Rowell (Photo: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLINTON – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and booked after shooting a man who had moments before pointed a pistol at he, his wife and mother before fleeing the scene.



Wilson Glenn Rowell faces the counts after he fired at a man who was running from the scene, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Thursday on Highway 25 South.

According to Sheriff Randy Seal, a man from Louisville, Mississippi was visiting Rowell, but before leaving the home, he apparently had taken a pistol from the home and placed it in his luggage.



Seal said that when Rowell confronted the man, he pulled out the pistol and pointed it at Rowell, his wife and mother. After a brief standoff, Seal said the man tossed the gun to the ground and began to run away. At that point, Seal said Rowell fired, striking the man twice.



The victim was taken to the hospital and will be arrested upon release and booked with theft of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.



Rowell was booked on aggravated battery and two outstanding warrants for contempt of court and failure to appear.



“Under Louisiana law, a person has the right of self-defense when life threatening situations occur,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal, “but Mr. Rowell made a serious error in judgment when he shot the victim after the threat had ended and the victim was fleeing. I appreciate the fine work of our officers in this matter.”

