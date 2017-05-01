Sheriff: Man tries to sell uniformed deputy stolen laptop

Photo courtesy TPSO

HAMMOND, La. – A man is in jail Monday after authorities said he walked up to a deputy at a gas station and tried to sell him a stolen computer.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department said in the early morning hours Sunday, Deputy Michal D’Amato went to fill up his marked patrol unit at a Ponchatoula gas station. That’s when he said 24-year-old Shawn Landry came up to him, asking if he would like to buy a laptop. Deputy D’Amato said he became suspicious when Landry’s story kept changing about who owned the computer.

D’Amato found out the car Landry was driving and the laptop were both recently reported missing from a home just several feet away from where Landry lives. The deputy also found multiple credit cards, id cards and a handgun inside the stolen car.

Landry has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, auto theft, and felony possession of a firearm.

© 2017 WWL-TV