Sheriff: man wanted after string of burglaries in Amite

AMITE, LA. - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is wanted in connection with a ring of burglaries in Amite.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says there are two active warrants for 24-year-old Shelby Snow’s arrest. Snow is accused of one count of possession of stolen property and one count of theft by fraud.

“Snow has been known to frequent the Hammond area,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information on Snow’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.

