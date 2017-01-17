Sheriff: Man yelled, charged homeowner before being shot

SLIDELL – A 22-year-old man who reportedly ingested a large amount of a medication that can cause hallucinations was shot six times and killed while acting in an aggressive manner on a stranger's lawn according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.



The shooting happened a little after midnight Monday in the 2100 block of Robin Street in Slidell.



According to Sheriff Randy Smith, Seth Flores showed up at the home of 24-year-old Shane Hicks and began jumping on and banging on Hicks’ vehicle. Hicks armed himself with a semi-automatic handgun and told Flores to leave his property.





Smith said Flores followed Hicks toward his front door, yelled at him and backed Hicks up to his front door and began grabbing for the weapon.



Hicks then fired six shots at Flores, who was found dead on the front porch.

Coroner Charles Preston said the autopsy showed one shot to the neck and five to the shoulder and chest areas. Four of the shots came from a distance of three feet or fewer. Preston and Smith said the autopsy backed up the statements from Hicks and the evidence on the scene.



According to Smith, Flores’ girlfriend said that about 10 minutes prior to the shooting, Flores was in an altercation at his girlfriend’s home two blocks away. Smith said the girlfriend told detectives Flores ingested a large amount of “Triple C,” Coricidin Cold and Cough medicine, which is known to cause hallucinogenic effects at high doses.



Preston said the cold drug that Flores' allegedly ingested can leave a person with "lights on but nobody's home" when overdone.



Flores’ girlfriend told investigators he was “acting irate” and attacked her and her mother before fleeing when they called 911. However, she said there were better ways to end the dispute than by firing a gun.



"A life cannot be replaced," she said. "I believe that he shouldn't have been shot. He (Hicks) should have just shut the door and called the cops."



It is unknown why Flores ended up at Hicks’ home as the two men did not know each other.



Smith said Flores had an extensive criminal record that included theft, burglary, narcotics, simple battery, resisting an officer and flight from an officer.

(© 2017 WWL)