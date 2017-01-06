Sheriff: Northshore couple locked kids in room; didn't feed them regularly

Jessie R. Hoyt and Kayla Hoyt

WASHINGTON PARISH - A northshore couple was arrested and booked on four counts of cruelty to juveniles after their young children were found in a home in very poor conditions, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said Friday.



Seal said deputies acted on a complaint from a concerned citizen when they went to a home in a rural part of the parish.



Seal said the deputies found clothes and food strewn throughout the home, some of which blocked access to the bathroom.



Jessie R. Hoyt, 28, and Kayla Holt, 26, were booked into the Washington Parish jail.



Seal said that deputies talked to the children and found that they were not being bathed or fed regularly. The couple is also suspected of selling their food stamp benefits for cash.

“It is almost beyond belief that any couple would abuse their children in such a manner," said Seal. "I am so grateful that this horrible situation was brought to our attention and that our deputies were able to intervene on behalf of these innocent children. The treatment of these children is grossly unjust and my heart and prayers go out to them. I am grateful to the Department of Children and Family Services for working with us to remove the children from this horrible family situation.”



