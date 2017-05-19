ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- The sheriff's office is warning residents of a new scam, with someone pretending to be a deputy threatening people with attachments.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, several people have called saying they received a call from a man pretending to be a deputy by the name of Lt. Mark Stringer. The fake deputy is telling people they missed jury duty and have an attachment out for their arrest. He then tells people to get three $500 MoneyPak cards, go to a kiosk at the sheriff's office to pay an attachment, then convinces the people the kiosk isn't working and to give them the prepaid card numbers over the phone.

Authorities said the man is calling from a number with a 985 area code.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

