Sheriff talks about shooting outside home in Slidell

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How will Trump's order on immigration affect locals?
-
Robert Jones won't face a new trial
-
Man killed after being freed by President Obama
-
Officer involved shooting in Kenner
-
New details released about officer involved shooting in N.O. East
-
Delivery drivers talk about dangers on the job
-
Mayor signs order on equal pay for female city employees
-
Robert Fresh Market plans to reopen in the Marginy
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Jan 26, 2017
-
What exactly is the TIGER unit in the NOPD?
More Stories
-
'You took a life you didn't have to take': vigil…Jan 26, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Hundreds attend vigil held for fallen Westwego officerJan 26, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
JP Councilman Roberts dismissed from PR consultant's lawsuitJan 26, 2017, 7:47 p.m.