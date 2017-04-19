Domestic homicide victim's loved ones react to arrest in the case

Margaret Stockstill (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

FOLSOM, La. -- All of the memories Adriel Heck has about 27-year-old Cody Couch are good ones.

"I think you just look forward to him showing up or going somewhere with him he was always just clowning around," he said, "Everybody loved him. I didn't find a person that didn't love Cody."

Friends say Couch was also a hard worker in his offshore job and a great father at home, but today, all of those same memories are hard to think about.

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office says Couch was shot to death late Friday night at a home on Tantela Ranch Road. Deputies say he was killed by 32-year-old Margaret Stockstill during an argument with his fiancée. Stockstill, from Franklinton, is the fiancée's friend.

"I was devastated and everyone I talked to was just, it's hard to know a person like him is gone," Heck said.

According to deputies, "The argument allegedly became physical, at which point Stockstill armed herself with a .22 caliber revolver and shot Couch once in the lower abdomen. The investigation and evidence concluded that shooting Couch was not justified."

"There was no need for that, especially a person like Cody," Heck said. "He wasn't violent. He wasn't aggressive."

Stockstill is now behind bars facing manslaughter charges and friends say that's the way it should have been all along.

"In my opinion, if he, if Cody would have been the shooter, he would have been in jail until the investigation was done. It's kind of not fair," Heck said. "Justice needs to be served and they need to spend a long time in prison."

The sheriff's office said no charges are expected for Couch's fiancée.



