Sidewalk sign known for comical, controversial messages stolen

COVINGTON -- The sidewalk chalkboard sign in front Jewel's Cigar Shop in downtown Covington has sort of served as Twitter-before-Twitter for owner Patrick Clanton.

"Sometimes it's political, sometimes it's just funny, sometimes it's just my take on humorous things," he said.

On Tuesday, he decided to use it to share his two-cents on New Orleans' monument controversy.

"It said that there are millions of descendants of Southern patriots. Would you destroy us all Mitch," recalled Clanton.

Tuesday night, his surveillance cameras caught a truck slowing down alongside his shop, then a man peeking around the corner before picking up the sign and disappearing with it.

Clanton suspects the message on the sign was the motive.

"It's a shame that people will stoop that low. If they didn't like it, don't look at it. Drive by," he said, "I'm all for the First Amendment. For example, if there was somebody across the street that had a sign and they put stuff that I didn't care for on it, I would never think about bothering the sign, I would just say, 'Oh well, they don't know what they're talking about."

Clanton says if the sign were to just reappear, he'd drop the complaint, But Covington Police say the case is a little more serious than that.

"Right now it's a theft. It's the theft of a sign. It's worth several hundred dollars," said Chief Tim Lentz, "Those are hardworking people in Covington, pillars of our communtiy, and whatever we can do to get their sign back, we will."

After getting dozens of inquiries about where his sign has been, Clanton has learned many in the community are supporting the search for it, and the person that took it.

"I'm kind of surprised to learn how much people love this sign. It's become part of, it's been here for over 20 years, and it's become part of downtown Covington," he said.

Clanton said whether it's brought back or a new one is purchased, the sign will remain as that fixture in the community.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or the truck believed to be involved, can call Covington Police at 985-892-8500.

© 2017 WWL-TV