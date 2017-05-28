Skydivers crash on Slidell golf course in 'tragic accident'

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

SLIDELL, La. -- One skydiver is dead and another hospitalized after the pair crashed on a Slidell golf course during a tandem jump.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a skydiving instructor was performing a tandem jump with a trainee when the instructor lost consciousness. Police say the main parachute did not open and the reserve parachute may not have opened properly.

The pair of skydivers landed on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell around 11 a.m., where witnesses say they hit the ground very hard.

The instructor, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The trainee was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area. Their condition is unknown.

"We still aren’t one-hundred percent sure exactly what happened, but so far, it appears to be a tragic accident," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Our prayers go out to the families affected by this incident.”

The incident is under investigation.

