Skydiving instructor always put students first

SLIDELL - A friend of the skydiving instructor who apparently lost his life in the air Sunday during a tandem jump, is crediting him with the safe landing of his student.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff and Coroner's offices are continuing their investigation into what happened during the skydiving accident.

It appears instructor Ben Crowell, 58, of Alabama may have died in the air before he and his student hit the ground on a Slidell golf course. The student survived.

"Ben was a really good guy. The skydiving community is really feeling the loss," said Cameron Fontenot, a friend of Crowell's.

He says Crowell has jumped all over the world and has been in the sport for nearly 35 years.

"Well Ben is probably the most experienced skydiving instructor, or skydiver in general, that I had ever met, and probably will meet for a very long time," said Fontenot.

Fontenot is now an instructor at Skydive Lone Star in Luling, Texas and says Ben was a master rigger, teaching how to pack parachutes and make safe dives. He also made special straps so paraplegics could skydive.



Cameron says Ben was a husband, father and grandfather, a loyal friend and serviceman.



"A lot of his military service is kind of on the classified side. He's a very interesting guy like I said, he spent oh, 22 or more years in the Coast Guard and I think he also did a little bit of operations with the Navy."



Eyewitness News has learned that his student, Caroline Keenan Russell, is out of the hospital and getting well wishes on Facebook. She thanked everyone for the love and wrote that she's okay and 'I'll be dancing again soon.' She also let Ben's family know she is thinking of them. Cameron believes the on-board computer in the parachute pack, an automatic activation device, is why Caroline is at home today. If the skydiver's speed is too fast and the altitude too low, it automatically deploys the reserve or emergency chute.



"The reason that's she's alive is because Ben turned on that computer before they made the jump, so bless your heart Ben. In some way shape or form, Ben has probably saved hundreds of people's lives with his emergency parachute pack jobs and just his advice that he's given," said Fontenot.

Cameron tells us that every year skydiving instructors have to go through a high level medical exam with an FAA medical examiner.

He also said that in 2016 the U.S. Parachute Association found that out of 4 million jumps, there was one tandem incident where the pair died. Many of the other 19 deaths were from experienced skydivers doing extraordinary stunts.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the accident and they're investigating.

The sheriff's office says Ben Crowell lost consciousness shortly after leaving the airplane, but they aren't 100 percent sure exactly what happened.

They plan to release more details after an autopsy is conducted. The autopsy is schedule for Tuesday.

