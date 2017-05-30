SLIDELL, La. – The skydiving instructor who died during a weekend jump was dead well before he hit the ground, the St. Tammany Parish coroner said Tuesday, and the first-time jumper who was on the tandem jump with him said she had made her peace with the fact that she likely wouldn't survive.

An autopsy found Benjamin Leroy Crowell, 58, suffered from critical coronary artery and heart disease. His tandem jumper, Caroline Russell miraculously ended up with no broken bones or concussions - just a few scrapes and bruises after a reserve chute opened, at least partially, and she fell on top of Crowell.

“Other forensic evidence confirms he was deceased before impact, although his body did sustain injury from striking the ground and his student, who landed atop him,” Coroner Charles Preston said in a prepared statement.

At one point in the jump, Russell knew they were headed for some trees and she made peace with her fate. She realized early in the jump that Crowell was unconscious in the air and she reached up trying to wake him.

Police have said the main parachute did not open, triggering the back-up parachute, which may or may not have opened properly. Russell didn't remember the reserve chute fully opening, but said she remembers a swinging motion during the fall.



The emergency chute apparently opened because the computer attached to it automatically causes it to open if it detects speed and altitude to be dangerous.



Russell's family said it has "tremendous respect" for Crowell and believes he was somehow responsible for saving her life by landing under her, which cushioned her fall. They believe that Crowell and divine intervention helped her survive.

The pair of skydivers landed on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell around 11 a.m. Sunday, where witnesses say they hit the ground very hard.

Russell was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area and later released.

