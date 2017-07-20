Slidell father indicted for murder of infant son

SLIDELL -- A father has been charged with killing his 7-week-old son.

According to the District Attorney's Office, a St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old Anthony Dearmas with first degree murder in the death of his infant son, Karter Smith.

According to the DA's statement, the 7-week-old baby had been left in Dearma's care before police found him unresponsive at a Slidell home on May 10, 2017. The infant later died as a result of blunt force trauma and multiple skull fractures, according to the DA's office.

A police report from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Dearmas initially fabricated a story, but eventually told detectives that he punched his son off of a couch, knocking him to the ground and causing him to fall on his head. Dearmas told police he was frustrated because of the infant's constant crying.

