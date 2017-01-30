Slidell flood improvement project announcement finds pros, cons

SLIDELL, La. -- The W-15 canal, which runs throughout Slidell, has been a touchy subject among residents for years.

"It is a major factor for street flooding and possible street problems which we have had here," said French Branch resident Robert Broome.

But Broome is one of many homeowners who were elated Friday when the parish announced an improvement project finally on the way, thanks to a $7.9 federal grant.

"I think the W-15 will reduce the peak flow and the street flooding, flooding in general, throughout the vast majority of the area," said Broome.

"We now have learned to live with that water," said Parish President Pat Brister, "We've fought it long enough and now we're learning to live with it."

The project, expected to go to bid this summer, will create a 54-acre retention pond near the northern end of Slidell and then expand a mile of the W-15 canal. Once construction begins, the work is expected to take a year to complete, with dozens of neighborhoods feeling the effects. The project will also result in moving all of the fill dug up to be placed in Fritchie Marsh for restoration efforts.

"This pond won't fill up in the early stage just when it starts to rain," said Joe Guillory with Duplantis Design Group, the engineers behind the plan, "When the water surface elevation in the waterway gets to elevation nine feet, it will start rolling over into the pond. So instead of flooding in the homes and in the residences, the water will go into here. At the same time, the water further down stream will be conveyed out quicker."

Still, several people who live downstream, including Dr. J. Ernest Breeding, who holds a Ph.D. in Geophysics, say that's exactly what has them more worried now than ever.

"I'm convinced they're just going to bring floodwater from the houses north of us, that they want to save, to us," he said.

Breeding's concerns stem from his belief that the whole project is based off of flawed data and a flawed model that shows there are two routes for the water to flow through once out of the W-15; one toward Fritchie Marsh and one toward the West Pearl River. However, Breeding says, in reality, there's only one.

"So now, almost all of the water has to make that turn and go toward the West Pearl River, then empties into that," he said.

Breeding says that then leads to concerns about water backing up through Doubloon Bayou due to silting, future storm surges and the natural ebb and flow of the tides in the West Pearl River. He doesn't believe the parish has considered those consequences.

"The water's going to have to pile up, and spread out and it's going to cause all kinds of erosion to not only the property we have here, but also our nearby neighbors," said Breeding.

But engineers say they've done their homework.

"This water will be discharged at a slower rate, so that the water surface elevations in the channels don't rise, and therefore, don't flood the homes," said Guillory.

Though those in favor of the project do agree there's room for improvement in the plan, the overall improvement to be seen by nearly 9,000 residents is something they'd rather see happen than not.

The parish council is scheduled to vote on the parish's $2.7 million funding match to the grant for this project at Thursday night's meeting.

Area councilman Gene Bellisario plans to hold a public meeting on the project soon.



