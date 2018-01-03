Slidell home destroyed in fire sparked by space heater



SLIDELL – A fire sparked by a space heater destroyed a Slidell home on Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Fire District, the fire occurred around 5 a.m. in the 60000 block of Rue Bryan Road.



The husband was upstairs asleep while the wife and daughter were asleep downstairs when the fire broke out. The daughter woke up to use the restroom when she heard a loud crash and woke up her mother for fear her father fell down the stairs, the fire district says.



When the mother went to check on her husband, she discovered the fire and woke him up. They tried to extinguish the fire with pans of water but were not successful. The daughter reported the fire and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about two hours.



According to the fire district, the fire appears to have started in the upstairs bedroom as a result of using electric space heaters that were too close to an excessive amount of personal items in the home.



The fire district notes that there were smoke detectors in the home but they were not working properly. Due to the extent of damage the fire caused, the house is considered a total loss.



No injuries were reported and the Red Cross will provide assistance to the family.





