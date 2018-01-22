SLIDELL, LA. - Deputies say one man has been arrested after an innocent bystander was wounded in a shooting in Slidell Sunday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Beech Street. Investigators say Michael Sirelle Bickham left his home armed with a gun after hearing his girlfriend arguing with her children’s father outside.

Deputies say the two men got into a fight and at one point Bickham fired the gun. The bullet struck an unintended victim, one of Bickham’s friends who was standing nearby.

STPSO says Bickham drove his friend to the hospital and then fled. He was arrested around 8 p.m. after returning to the hospital to check on his friend.

Bickham was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second-degree aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

