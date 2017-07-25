Slidell man convicted of stealing iPad at gunpoint

SLIDELL, LA. - A Slidell man was convicted Friday of first-degree robbery and obstruction of justice for stealing an iPad at gunpoint last year.

Kyran Javon Vaughn, 20, was also convicted of simple kidnapping two years ago. He will be sentenced Aug 1.

Prosecutors said Vaughn, who wore a mask and carried a gun, walked up to a car the morning of the crime and ordered the victim to empty his pockets. Vaughn then asked for the victim’s iPad and password before ordering him to run away.

“Vaughn later tried to prevent the victim from coming to court and tried to get the co-defendant to change his statement and lie,” the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

© 2017 WWL-TV