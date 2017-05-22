Slidell man pleads guilty to 500 counts of child pornography

Lanier Lively, 74, who pleaded guilty to 500 counts of child pornography. (Photo: Photo courtesy D.A. Warren Montgomery)

COVINGTON – A north shore man is facing the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to more than 500 counts of child pornography.

Authorities said when police went to 74-year-old Lanier Lively’s home to serve him a search warrant, he was in the process of downloading child porn. Lively admitted to collecting the videos for years.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said the videos included images of infants and toddlers.

Officials have been investigating Lively since last year when they were notified a computer that was traced to him was downloading child porn.

Lively faces 10-40 years in prison for each count.

