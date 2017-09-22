Slidell PD shares fallen officer's post on serving his community

(Photo: Photo courtesy Slidell PD)

SLIDELL, La. – While mourning the loss of a 24-year-veteran, the Slidell Police Department shared one of his recent Facebook posts, showing how Lt. Ray Dupuy felt about serving his community.

In the post, Dupuy recounts an interaction with a young girl and her mother who bought him a Mountain Dew soft drink during a detail. Dupuy wrote about how the small gesture spoke to him about his community.

“I didn’t get their names but would like to thank them again and felt that I should share this as just another example of the support for Law Enforcement from our community and the relationship we have here in Slidell,” Dupuy wrote.

Dupuy joined the Slidell Police Department in 1994. He is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.

Lt. Dupuy's funeral will be held at the Slidell City Auditorium, located at 2056 2nd. Street, Slidell, La. Services begin at noon. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of services, and interment will be held at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetary at 1:30 p.m.

