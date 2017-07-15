Slidell PD: sword found in vehicle after suspect says they have a ‘small knife'

Photo courtesy Slidell Police

SLIDELL - A police officer found more than he expected Friday afternoon during a vehicle search on the North Shore.

According to the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook Page, an officer asked a suspect if there were any weapons in the vehicle. The suspect’s replied, "Um. No. Well, I think I have a small knife in there," said the post.

During the search, police found what they called a ‘samurai sword’ in the vehicle. How it got there?

"Samurai sword? Oh. Yea. Not sure how that got in there," the suspect reportedly told police.



