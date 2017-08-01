Slidell Police looking to identify robbery suspect

(Photo: Slidell Police Department, WWL)

SLIDELL, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of robbing a Walgreens store in Slidell.

Acccording to the Slidell Police Department, the crime happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the 4100 block of Pontchartrain Drive. A cashier said a man asked for a pack of cigarettes then implied that he had a weapon hidden under his jacket.

Police say the suspect forced the cashier to remove money from the register before fleeing the store with the cigarettes and cash.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man, weighing about 180 pounds, 5’10” tall with a beard. He was seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball hat and is believed to be from the Slidell area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police Detective T.J. McNulty at 985-646-4362 or tmcnulty@slidellpd.com . Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

