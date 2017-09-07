Slidell Police searching for suspect in gas station armed robbery

SLIDELL, LA. - Police in Slidell are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say robbed a Shell gas station early Friday morning.

According to Slidell Police, the crime happened before 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Gause Boulevard near Interstate 10. The store employee told police that a man entered the business, pulled a firearm and demanded cash from the register. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male between 20 and 30-years-old with a thin build and short dread locks. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with “007” written across the front.





Police believe the suspect is linked to other crimes in the Slidell area, specifically another armed robbery at a Shell gas station on the same street on August 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective T.J. McNulty at 985-503-3477 or tmcnulty@slidellpd.com . Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

