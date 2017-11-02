Slidell police to implement 'no refusal' initiative aimed at drunk drivers

SLIDELL, La. -- Law enforcement will be using a new strategy to target drunk drivers over the weekend.

Slidell Police are launching the "No Refusal" initiative Thursday and Saturday, stating all suspected impaired drivers caught during the enforcement who refuse breath testing will be subject to blood testing for alcohol.

Officials said Slidell City Court Judge James Lamz will be immediately available to approve warrants for blood testing on drivers who refuse a breath test.

“The No Refusal Initiative represents one more step in our battle against the public safety threat of impaired driving, which still claims thousands of innocent lives on the roadways of our community,” said Judge Lamz.

After November, police said dates each month will be scheduled.

