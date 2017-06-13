Slidell student killed in single-vehicle crash in Lacombe

SLIDELL – Deputies say a Slidell teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lacombe Monday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Bayou Paquet Road near Transmitter Road. A 2013 BMW 550I, driven by 17-year-old Spencer Coe, was found overturned in the tree line.

Coe was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Coe was wearing a seatbelt.

STPSO says Coe was a student at Pope John Paul II Catholic High School and was an upcoming senior from the class of 2018.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spencer,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “They are going to need the support of our entire community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

