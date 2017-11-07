Slidell Target closing in 2018

CHICAGO - JULY 18: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Target store in Slidell will close early next year.

The Target located on Airport Road in Slidell will shut its doors on Feb. 3, 2017, according to Erin Conroy with Target's communication team.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed," Conroy said. "Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability. This decision was not made lightly."

Conroy added that the store currently has 97 employees, who will be offered the option to transfer to other Target stores and continue working.

