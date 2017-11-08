Slidell Target closing; residents left wondering where to shop nearby

Another national retail store is shutting down a local outlet.

Target will close their Slidell location, along with a handful of stores across the country – and customers are not happy.

“It’s just a store, but it’s our store that we go to as a family,” … said.

The Target located on Airport Road will shut its doors on Feb. 3, 2018, according to Erin Conroy with Target's communication team.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed," Conroy said. "Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability. This decision was not made lightly."

The decision to close the store is upsetting, but not a surprise to customers in the area.

“A lot of stores have been closing,” said Lisa Wise, who shops at the Slidell Target. “It’s really sad to see another major chain closing as well.”

Those we spoke with believe new development nearby and sales online are moving businesses and shoppers elsewhere.

"I think that they're probably losing business because nobody is shopping here anymore,” one shopper said. “That new mall over on Fremo, everybody goes over there you have the restaurants and the stores."

With the next closest Target store about 21 miles away in Covington, thousands of shoppers are speaking out with an online petition. In less than a week, the petition has nearly 5,000 signatures asking Target to keep the Slidell location open.

The Slidell location currently has 97 employees, according to the statement from Target’s corporate office. They’ll be offered the option to transfer to other Target stores.

