Slidell woman arrested for stealing from homeowners' association

SLIDELL- Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office has arrested a Slidell woman for felony theft in excess of $25,000, Money Laundering over $20,000 and Bank Fraud.

Laura Kozma was booked into the St. Tammany Jail Monday following an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say while Kozma was an employee of the Belair Homeowners' Association in Slidell, she stole dues checks submitted by neighborhood residents. Detectives say Kozma deposited more than $36,000 into a secret bank account for the BHOA, then used her position as the only approved signer on the account to make more than $32,000 in cash withdrawals.

Kozma was released on bond Monday evening.

