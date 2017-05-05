Southbound Causeway to be closed to traffic starting Saturday at 8 pm

COVINGTON - An emergency repair on a drawbridge on the southbound Causeway will close that side of the span to traffic from Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 6 a.m.



Traffic will have to head around to the Twin Spans or through I-55 during that time.



A Causeway spokesman said that closure is due to a "guide collar fracture" at the drawbridge.



The northbound span will remain open.



In addition, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, tolls from north to south will go up to $5 in cash, or $3 on a toll tag.

