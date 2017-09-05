(Photo: Randy Bergeron, Custom)

HAMMOND -- Southeastern Louisiana University Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened at an on-campus residence hall.

According to SELU Police, the crime happened Thursday, Aug. 31, after two people who had met on a dating app met in person.

“After meeting in person for the first time, the sexual assault occurred,” SELU Police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Police did not provide any additional details about the attack.

Investigators are now cautioning students about meeting strangers on dating apps then letting them into their home.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” SELU Police said. “Please help us keep you safe by practicing safe habits on and off campus.”

