Spike in heroin overdose deaths spark warning, advice from leaders

SLIDELL- In the year since St. Tammany Fire District #1 has added Narcan to its life-saving tool kit, Captain Larry Martin has seen it used almost 20 times. The latest was this past weekend.

"We walk in, there's a young lady on the bed," he recalled. "Obviously not breathing, no pulse."

Narcan is a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, most notably, heroin.

"The paramedic on scene initially pushed Narcan to try and get something," said Martin. "We got no response whatsoever with that."

And they never would. The woman ended up as one of three people in the eastern part of St. Tammany Parish that died from a suspected heroin overdose, all within a matter of hours of each other.

"That was very concerning to me to see that cluster of heroin related deaths in such a short period of time," said St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston.

It's why he contacted the media and took to social media right away to warn drug users to beware of a potentially tainted product making the rounds. But he also promoted a way for loved ones of those battling a drug addiction to take action if faced with an overdose.

"You can walk in to virtually any pharmacy and purchase Narcan," he said. "So for the family members of addicts, or the addicts themselves, the Narcan, while relatively expensive for a medication, is a cheap insurance policy."

Pharmacist Frank Olasin at The Medicine Cabinet in Madisonville has had Narcan on his shelf for a few months.

"It was able to be sold in pharmacies without a prescription to a first responder or a family member, and so I just thought it was a good idea to carry it," he said.

Covington Police were the first to carry it in the parish and are one of only two law enforcement agencies across the Northshore with it today. In 2017, it was used ten times.

"It just drives home that the epidemic is right here in our own backyard," said Lentz. "We're not immune to it."

Another reason, he says, everyone needs to be a part of ending it.

Louisiana is one of 40 states that have the "standing order" to make Narcan available without a prescription due to the drastic increase in overdose deaths.

And even though it's expensive, the coroner says it's still less than the cost of a funeral.



