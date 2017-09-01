St. Tammany cancels Holiday of Lights celebration due to lack of funding

MANDEVILLE, LA. - The St. Tammany Parish Government announced Friday that it was canceling the annual Holiday of Lights celebration due to a lack of funding.

Parish officials say the move is part of a cost-savings approach to achieve a balanced operating budget for 2018. Officials say St. Tammany Parish is wrangling an $18 million revenue shortfall after two sales tax renewals failed in April.

The celebration would have marked its 18th year in 2017. It spanned two weekends in December and included entertainment from local schools, rides and a tour of the light display on Koop Drive. The event was free to the general public.

