St. Tammany detectives investigate pit bull death

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Detectives are investigating the death of a pit bull in the Slidell area during the weekend while asking the public to refrain from drawing conclusions about what happened while all facts are gathered.

Photos of the pit bull, apparently dead after reportedly being dragged behind a pickup truck, appeared on social media sites Sunday, prompting the Humane Society of Louisiana to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man photographed with the dog.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said that move was premature.

“One major problem with how this entire incident unfolded is that no one consulted with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to releasing information about this alleged incident,” Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau said in a prepared statement, adding that that action has hindered the investigation.

“We ask that everyone please press the figurative pause button for a moment and allow our investigators to gather witness statements, evidence, and anything else they need in order to come to a conclusion on how this incident should be handled,” Seuzeneau continued.

He added that the man photographed with the dog has been identified and is cooperating with detectives.

Witnesses have said that the man, who has not been identified, dragged the pit bull behind his truck, leading to the dog’s death.

The man then pulled over, unchained the dog and left the scene, Seuzeneau said.

Witnesses took pictures of the man and published them on social media, leading to the Humane Society to issue its press release offering a $500 reward.

The Humane Society said that witnesses reported the man said the dog’s death was “an accident” before he drove away and left the dog on the side of the road.

“This matter is being taken very serious, and if a crime did indeed occur, the person responsible will be criminally charged,” Seuzeneau said.

