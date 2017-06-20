St. Tammany double killing suspect at large; considered 'armed and dangerous'

PEARL RIVER, La. – Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are investigating a deadly double shooting off Highway 41 overnight and searching for the suspect who remains at-large.

The Sheriff's Office says Jason Magee III, 40, is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say Magee shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend to death inside a home.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road, north of Pearl River.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that two bodies were recovered from the scene.





Deputies are withholding the victims’ name at this time.

Investigators describe Magee as being 6’4” and 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a 2015 GMC Sierra bearing the Louisiana license plate C311473.

Authorities say the shooting was an isolated domestic violence incident but Magee should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on Magee’s whereabouts are asked to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV