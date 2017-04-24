St. Tammany firefighters help wrangle gator from garage

It was an interesting afternoon Friday around Slidell when a couple of guys from St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. 1 were called into action to help round up an alligator that had made its way into someone's garage in the 500 block of Marina Drive.
The firefighters had their hands full as the gator was in no mood to go easily.
At the end, the gator was successfully captured, his mouth was neutralized and officers even put handcuffs on some of his arms.
