St. Tammany firefighters help wrangle gator from garage

A couple of men from the St. Tammany Fire District 1 helped wrangle a gator from a garage on the northshore last Friday. (Photo: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.)

It was an interesting afternoon Friday around Slidell when a couple of guys from St. Tammany Fire Protection Dist. 1 were called into action to help round up an alligator that had made its way into someone's garage in the 500 block of Marina Drive.



The firefighters had their hands full as the gator was in no mood to go easily.



At the end, the gator was successfully captured, his mouth was neutralized and officers even put handcuffs on some of his arms.

